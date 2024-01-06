wrestling / News
Maki Itoh Taking Time Off Due To Numbness In Arm
Maki Itoh is out of action, with TJPW announcing that she is taking time off after experiencing numbness to her arm. The company announced on Friday that Itoh has had numbness since her match against Rina Yamashita on January 4th.
The announcement reads (translation via Fightful):
“Maki Ito has been experiencing numbness in her arm since her match at Korakuen Hall on the 4th, and after undergoing an MRI scan on the 5th, her doctor determined that she needed to rest and receive treatment.
I will be absent from all matches scheduled for today, including domestic and international matches, for a while.”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Itoh for a quick and full recovery.
【伊藤麻希欠場のお知らせ】
伊藤麻希ですが4日の後楽園ホール大会の試合後より腕に痺れがあり、5日にMRI検査を受けた結果、医師より休養し加療の必要があるとの所見を受けました。
本日より決定していた試合を国内外含めてしばらく欠場させていただきます。#tjpw
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) January 5, 2024