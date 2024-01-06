Maki Itoh Taking Time Off Due To Numbness In Arm

Maki Itoh is out of action, with TJPW announcing that she is taking time off after experiencing numbness to her arm. The company announced on Friday that Itoh has had numbness since her match against Rina Yamashita on January 4th.

The announcement reads (translation via Fightful):

“Maki Ito has been experiencing numbness in her arm since her match at Korakuen Hall on the 4th, and after undergoing an MRI scan on the 5th, her doctor determined that she needed to rest and receive treatment. I will be absent from all matches scheduled for today, including domestic and international matches, for a while.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Itoh for a quick and full recovery.