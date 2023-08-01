Andrade El Idolo Wants to Face Malakai Black At AEW All In

Andrade El Idolo has the match he wants at AEW All In, calling out Malakai Black. Idolo, who has been feuding with the House of Black, posted to Twitter on Monday to call out Black for a match at the UK PPV.

Idolo wrote:

I want the next one!!! I would like to see you face to face at All In London because you are European and it is with your people.

Mexico vs Netherlands. @AEW #ALLIN #AEW #London”

All In takes place on August 27th from London.