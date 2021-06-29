wrestling / News

Andrade El Idolo Would Love for Zelina Vega to Join Him in AEW

June 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Andrade Raw 4-15-19

– While speaking to Hugo Savinovich for Lucha Libre Online, newly signed AEW star Andrade El Idolo (h/t Fightful and Luis Pulido for the translation) stated that he’d very much like for his former manager in WWE, Zelina Vega (aka Thea Trinidad), to join him in AEW. WWE released Vega last November.

Andrade stated, “I would love it if she was with me. I cannot speak about it that extendedly due to multiple stuff going on, but I would love it if she joined soon or in a close future.”

Andrade is currently being managed by Vickie Guerrero in AEW. You can view the video Andrade’s chat with Lucha Libre Online below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Andrade El Idolo, Thea Trinidad, Zelina Vega, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading