Andrade & Matt Cardona React to Return of Andre the Giant Battle Royal, Cardona Feels Bad for Competitors

– As noted, WWE announced this week that the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will return for next week’s episode of SmackDown, with 22 wrestlers slated to compete. Former WWE Superstars Andrade and Matt Cardona later reacted to the match on Twitter.

Earlier today, Andrade tweeted on the match, “5 latinos. Really! [Enserio!] @AngelGarzaWwe @humberto_wwe @KalistoWWE @LuchadorLD @WWEGranMetalik I hope one of you win.”

Meanwhile, former WWE Intercontinental and US champion Matt Cardona noted how bad he felt about the wrestlers in the battle royal and the SmackDown tag team title match. Due to the matches happening on SmackDown, those Superstars likely won’t get a chance to compete at WrestleMania this year.

Last Thursday (April 1), Cardona wrote on next week’s show, “Ugh. I feel horrible for all the guys in those matches.”

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will feature Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, and Tucker.

Also, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will defend the SmackDown tag team titles in a 4-Way against The Street Profits, Rey & Dominik Mysterio and Otis & Chad Gable. The WrestleMania edition of SmackDown airs on FOX on Friday, April 9.