Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo Announced for TLC Kickoff
– WWE has officially announced that Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo will take place on the TLC Kickoff show later tonight. You can check out the official announcement below. The matchup was confirmed earlier today during the WWE Now TLC preview show.
WWE TLC 2019 is set for later tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
Don't miss #WWETLC Kickoff to see @humberto_wwe square off one-on-one with @AndradeCienWWE! https://t.co/A82in92hU1 pic.twitter.com/X4iqNoKsVZ
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2019
