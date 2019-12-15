wrestling / News

Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo Announced for TLC Kickoff

December 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE TLC Kickoff Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

– WWE has officially announced that Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo will take place on the TLC Kickoff show later tonight. You can check out the official announcement below. The matchup was confirmed earlier today during the WWE Now TLC preview show.

WWE TLC 2019 is set for later tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

Humberto Carrillo to battle Andrade as part of WWE TLC Kickoff

As first announced on WWE NOW, tonight’s WWE TLC Kickoff will include an explosive matchup pitting Humberto Carrillo against Andrade.

Don’t miss all the action of WWE TLC Kickoff, along with expert analysis, streaming live at 6 ET/3 PT on WWE.com, WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

