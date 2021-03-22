Andrade Will Reportedly Be Able To Use ‘Andrade’ Name If He Wants

As we reported last night, WWE has granted the release of Andrade, who asked for it earlier this month. Fightful Select reports that sources within the company were surprised to hear about it, as early last week it was believed it would not be “immediately granted.” However, the company had a change of heart this past week.

Andrade has a 90-day non-compete clause with the deal, which means he will not be able to wrestle anywhere else until after June 20. He will be able to use the name ‘Andrade’, but not the additional ‘Cien Almas’ at the end that he used in NXT. It’s also possible he goes back to using La Sombra, but if he wanted to be called Andrade he could be.