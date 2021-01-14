wrestling / News
Andrew Yang Announces Candidacy for Mayoral Office of New York City
– Former Democratic presidential candidate, and noted wrestling fan, Andrew Yang announced this week that he’s running for Mayor of New York. You can see his announcement video on the news below. Yang also released the following statement on his campaign website:
I moved to New York City 25 years ago. I came of age, fell in love, and became a father here. Seeing our City the way it is now breaks my heart. What we do in the coming months will determine our city’s trajectory for decades.
I am running for mayor because I see a crisis – and I believe I can help.
We need to launch the largest basic income program in history, invest in a human-centered economy, return to fact-based governance, and create an accessible healthcare system. We need to do all this while enacting accountable and smart policing, building affordable housing, closing our city’s digital divide, modernizing transportation and city services, and more. We will move New York forward – together.
The Democratic primary is June 22nd, 2021. I can’t wait for you to join us on our campaign to revive and rebuild our city.
Throughout 2020, Andrew Yang was an outspoken critic of Vince McMahon and WWE’s business practices. He also supported calls for wrestlers to unionize or join SAG-AFTRA. The New York City Mayoral election is scheduled for November 2021.
