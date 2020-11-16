Andrew Yang Thinks it “Makes a Lot of Sense” For Wrestlers to Join SAG-AFTRA

Andrew Yang continues to pay attention to the wrestling industry’s current goings-on, and thinks it makes sense for wrestlers to join SAG-AFTRA. Yang, who has been outspoken about his thoughts on how WWE classifies its talent as independent contractors, took to Twitter on Monday to respond to an article about the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ president Gabrielle Carteris showing support for Zelina Vega’s comments just after she was released that wrestlers should unionize. Yang retweeted the story and added:

“Pro wrestlers joining SAG-AFTRA makes a lot of sense to me. They star in some of the highest-rated shows on TV each week.”

Yang has been open about his criticism of WWE retricting wrestlers from using third-party platforms while classifying them as independent contractors. He said over the weekend after Zelina Vega was released that he

“I haven’t forgotten about Vince McMahon.”