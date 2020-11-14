wrestling / News
Andrew Yang Warns That He Hasn’t Forgotten About WWE
November 14, 2020 | Posted by
Andrew Yang previously got himself involved when WWE began to ban talent from third-party platforms like Twitch and Cameo. He floated the possibility that, if he were to get a position in government to do so, that he would look into the status of WWE’s wrestlers as independent contractors.
It seems he’s back in the fight after news that Zelina Vega was released from WWE and then tweeted that she supports unionization.
A fan on Twitter asked Yang about it, who replied: “I haven’t forgotten about Vince McMahon.”
I haven’t forgotten about Vince McMahon. https://t.co/m2BGJMhqXv
— Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Undertaker Is Trying to Figure Out His Post-Wrestling Career, Talks The Last Ride & Wrestler’s Court
- Notes on When and Why WWE Released Zelina Vega, Vega Issues Full Statement
- Talent Reportedly ‘Shocked’ Over Zelina Vega’s Release, Renee Young & More Comment
- Jim Herd Discusses How Jim Crockett’s Booking “Aggravated” Ted Turner