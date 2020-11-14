Andrew Yang Warns That He Hasn’t Forgotten About WWE

Andrew Yang previously got himself involved when WWE began to ban talent from third-party platforms like Twitch and Cameo. He floated the possibility that, if he were to get a position in government to do so, that he would look into the status of WWE’s wrestlers as independent contractors.

It seems he’s back in the fight after news that Zelina Vega was released from WWE and then tweeted that she supports unionization.

A fan on Twitter asked Yang about it, who replied: “I haven’t forgotten about Vince McMahon.”