Angel Garza’s WWE Contract Set To Expire Soon

Based on a report by Fightful Select, Angel Garza is reportedly on the list of wrestlers with expiring contracts, alongside Chad Gable, Ricochet, and Natalya.

The report indicates that Garza’s contract is set to expire on August 1st. Negotiations have been ongoing between WWE and Garza, with an offer already presented by the company. However, Garza has remained silent on the matter publicly.

Throughout his time in WWE, Garza has held the cruiserweight and 24/7 championships. Lately, he has been seen teaming up with Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown.

Prior to signing with WWE in 2019, Garza had also made a name for himself in TNA and AAA, as well as other wrestling promotions.