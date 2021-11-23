Angel Recalls His Onscreen WWE Angle With The Bachelor‘s Demi Burnett

– In an interview with Table Talk (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Superstar Angel discussed his onscreen angle with The Bachelor star Demi Burnett. Below are some highlights.

Angel on his angle with Demi Burnett: “For me, it was fun. It was just following instructions and I don’t need to worry about anything, but I think the producers were the ones who were worried about that. For me, if she messed it up, I don’t care. If I mess it up, obviously I care. But I was just relaxed, chilling out, doing my thing.”

Angel on Burnett’s accidentally swearing on-air: “[Her part of the] promo was very large and then my promo was also a big one. English is not my first language and I was doing my best to do it, and she was the one who [was going to] finish that whole promo. And the last line was ‘f–k’! I thought, ‘I forget everything. What?!'”

Angel on filming Raw at the WWE performance Center: “Those were good days, for me especially. I worked 52 weeks in a row. It was the whole year during the pandemic. So for my character and for me personally, those days were incredible.”