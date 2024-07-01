wrestling / News
Angelo Dawkins Gets Married, Montez Ford Officiates Ceremony
June 30, 2024 | Posted by
Angelo Dawkins got married over the the weekend, with his tag partner Montez Ford officiating the occasion. Dawkins posted to his Twitter account on Sunday to note that he married his partner and shared pics of the ceremony, which was overseen by Dawkins’ Street Profits partner.
Bianca Belair was also at the ceremony, as you can see below.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!
Made it official fam! #marriedlife pic.twitter.com/MPkRE4Kpe0
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) June 30, 2024