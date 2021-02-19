wrestling / News
Angle With Murphy And Aalyah Mysterio Reportedly Dropped
February 19, 2021
Murphy returned to television last week on Smackdown, as he appeared around ringside with the other wrestlers during Seth Rollins’ return promo. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the angle was dropped. There reportedly wasn’t any real reason or behind-the-scenes story for the angle stopping, it was more likely that WWE didn’t know what to do with it.
