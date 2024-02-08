Anna Jay Says She Didn’t Get Closure On Jericho Appreciation Society

Anna Jay wishes that the Jericho Appreciation Society storyline had ended differently, noting that she didn’t get closure on it. Jay was part of Jericho’s sports entertainment-focused group, which came to a close in August of last year when everyone walked out on Jericho amid tensions with the group. Jay recently spoke with the Daily Star and acknowledged that the stable didn’t end the way some had hoped.

“For sure,” she said (per Fightful). “With me joining JAS, there were a lot of unanswered questions and not really a closure to that chapter. I’m not really sure exactly why, but of course, I wish there could have been something. Whether it had been, it still ended the way it did, but some answers or something to show that there was an end to the chapter.”

She continued, “I don’t know why we didn’t do that, but one day it would be cool to have some sort of reunion. I don’t know what that would mean or how that would be. It will never be the same, but I think that might be something cool to do one day,” she said.

Jay’s most recent match was a win over Ruby Soho on the January 26 episode of AEW Rampage.