wrestling / News
Another NXT Wrestler Expected To Move To Main Roster Soon
May 30, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, two NXT talents are expected to go to the main roster soon after recently suffering losses on the show. It is believed that Stephanie Vaquer is going to RAW while Jordynne Grace is headed to Smackdown.
Meanwhile, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ricky Saints is also set to debut on the main roster soon. Saints lost the NXT North American title to Ethan Page on Tuesday’s episode. It’s unknown which show Saints will go to at this time.
All three wrestlers were not expected to spend an extended amount of time in NXT. They were paid above what the developmental brand usually pays and those talents usually have shorter runs there.
More Trending Stories
- More Rumors on Finish of AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Main Event
- Cedric Alexander Critiques WWE Attempting To Redo The Hurt Business With The Pride
- Cody Rhodes Says He And Nick Aldis ‘Weren’t Supposed To’ Steal the Show At All In, But Did
- Cody Rhodes Suggests Narrative Surrounding His Exit From AEW Was ‘Rewritten’