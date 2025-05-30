Another NXT Wrestler Expected To Move To Main Roster Soon

As previously reported, two NXT talents are expected to go to the main roster soon after recently suffering losses on the show. It is believed that Stephanie Vaquer is going to RAW while Jordynne Grace is headed to Smackdown.

Meanwhile, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ricky Saints is also set to debut on the main roster soon. Saints lost the NXT North American title to Ethan Page on Tuesday’s episode. It’s unknown which show Saints will go to at this time.

All three wrestlers were not expected to spend an extended amount of time in NXT. They were paid above what the developmental brand usually pays and those talents usually have shorter runs there.