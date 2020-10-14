Anthem Sports Bringing OVW TV & OVW Overdrive to Game+ Network

– Impact Wrestling parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment announced a partnership with Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) today that will bring OVW Overdrive and OVW TV to Anthem’s Game+ network. OVW joins Game”‘s Sunday lineup on October 18 . You can view the full announcement below.

ANTHEM SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT’S GAME+ NETWORK PARTNERS WITH THE LEGENDARY OVW WRESTLING, PREMIERING TWO NEW WRESTLING SERIES ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 STARTING AT 9 A.M. ET

The Lineup Includes Talented Young Upstarts Stepping into the Ring on OVW TV, and Entertaining & In-Depth Analysis of the Wrestling Week in Review on OVW Overdrive

Los Angeles (October 14, 2020) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a globally integrated multi-platform media company, announced today a partnership between the Company’s popular sports network Game+ and the groundbreaking OVW Wrestling promotion—bringing two of its hour-long wrestling series, OVW Overdrive and OVW TV, to Game+’s Sunday lineup beginning October 18 at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. Game+ is the exclusive national cable broadcaster of OVW TV, with new episodes airing every Sunday following their initial premieres on the OVW streaming platform and affiliated partners.

Since its inception in 1993, OVW has served as the premier training ground for professional wrestling upstarts from across the country to come and learn the ropes of the squared circle en route to making their mark on the world stage. With deep ties to top promotions around the globe, OVW has had a hand in producing some of the sport’s most iconic figures including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Dave Bautista and many more. As the USA’s only full-time training facility that also provides weekly television broadcasts, OVW gives its athletes invaluable exposure on OVW TV and live events, allowing them to hone their craft in front of an international audience.

Game+’s newly acquired OVW content debuts this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET with OVW Overdrive, as hosts Bryan Kennison and Steven Johnson provide expert analysis and in-depth commentary. The one-of-a-kind series features unique matches and interviews with OVW’s brightest stars, as well as recaps of the week’s biggest stories and sketches that put the duo in a variety of entertaining situations.

Then, stay tuned at 10 a.m. ET for the weekly wrestling program OVW TV, putting the spotlight on a roster of hungry young talent fighting to prove themselves in adrenaline-fueled pro wrestling action. In addition to flourishing up-and-comers, wrestling fans will recognize modern favorites such as hardcore trailblazer Rhino, wrestling royalty Brian Pillman Jr., and Buckeye brawler Sami Callihan, among others.

Game+ is the home of the best in esports, fantasy sports, wagering and millennial sports content including high-stakes poker, live action sports, wrestling and other fast-paced, competition-based and action-adventure driven shows. Game+ is available on cable, satellite and IPTV platforms in the U.S. and Canada, as well as streaming subscription services such as KlowdTV and Xumo, and globally on digital and social platforms.

“We are proud to join the Anthem family when OVW Overdrive and OVW TV make their debut on Game+ this Sunday, October 18,” said OVW Wrestling CEO/Owner Al Snow. “We have a passionate roster full of excitement and unpredictability, and we can’t wait to share what we have to offer with the Game+ viewers. We have seen unprecedented growth in 2020, and expanded our reach to millions of homes worldwide. Now, we have another great opportunity to expand our passionate OVW fanbase!”

“OVW is one of the most influential programs in the professional wrestling industry, serving as a vital launchpad that has contributed a crop of iconic names to the sport,” said Chad Midgley, President of Game+ and SVP of Content Syndication for Anthem. “Game+ is proud to partner with this legendary promotion to bring two all-new wrestling series to the network, giving Game+ viewers a rare chance to see the stars of tomorrow put their skills on full display in exciting weekly action.”