– Like the catchphrase says, “Everyone loves The Acclaimed,” including now-retired AEW star Sting. During a recent interview with WFAA, wrestler Anthony Bowens revealed that Sting was a big supporter of The Acclaimed in AEW. Bowens said on Sting (via Fightful):

“He was, again, he’s the guy who got me into it, and to be able to have him as a co-worker, to be able to main event a show with him and have a match with him in his final run before he retired, and to have his support. He was always very supportive of me and Max of The Acclaimed. That’s all you can answer. A lot of people say don’t meet your heroes because they usually disappoint you. Sting did not disappoint. He’s an incredible human being.”

Darby Allin and Sting faced off against The Acclaimed on the January 22, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in a winning effort.