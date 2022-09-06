Anthony Bowens Says He Has a ‘Great Relationship’ With CM Punk

– AEW star and The Acclaimed member Anthony Bowens spoke with WrestlingInc.comabout his relationship with CM Punk ahead of Sunday’s All Out event. He stated the following:

“I have a great relationship with Punk. He was here a couple weeks in, I barely knew him at the time, and he just had wrestled a match, and he was taking the time out to pull Dante and I to his trailer to do tape study. He’s been a resource since he’s came. So I think he’s been a good asset to the company, especially from an analytical point of view too, from all the money that he brings in and the ratings and such.”

At AEW All Out on Sunday, Bowens and tag team partner Max Caster were unsuccessful in their bid for the AEW Tag Team Titles against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Meanwhile, CM Punk recaptured the AEW World Title. However, it’s rumored he got in an alleged brawl with The Young Bucks after the post-show media scrum.