Anthony Greene Looks Back On His Run In Pro Wrestling NOAH

Anthony Greene had a run in Pro Wrestling NOAH as the Good Looking Guys, and he recently spoke about his time there. Green spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In the Weeds and talked about his run in NOAH over the last couple of years.

“One of the coolest things I got to do was have a singles match with Masato Tanaka, mind-blowing for me,” Greene said. “That was my first tour. My first time wrestling in Korakuen Hall, I got to wrestle Satoshi Kojima. From then on, after my first tour, I was home for four months and not sure I was going back. Then I got the call, ‘Hey, we have plans for you,’ but they would not tell me what the plan was. All they said was, ‘Bring black and white gear. Dark gear.’ When I arrived at the airport, they were very specific. ‘Please exit through this door, have nice clothes on and be prepared to be filmed.’ As I walked through, I see a camera on me, and I look to my left and I see Jack Morris and Jake Lee.”

He continued, “I was gifted the first official Good Looking Guys t-shirt. From there, it was like a rocket was strapped to us. We made our debut as a team at Yokohama Arena in front of 8,000 people at Great Muta’s retirement show. A month later, we’re wrestling in front of over 30,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome. Jake Lee goes on to win the Heavyweight Championship and a few months later, me and Jack become the GHC Tag Team Champions. I didn’t see that happening anytime soon. I thought that was something that would take time and within nine months of the faction existing, him and I were tag champs and the fifth longest reigning tag team champions.”

Greene will debut in MLW at Battle RIOT VII this Saturday in Los Angeles.