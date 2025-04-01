Anthony Greene Says Steve Corino Was His Mentor At WWE Performance Center

Anthony Greene recently looked back on his time at the WWE Performance Center and said Steve Corino was his mentor there. Green spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds and recalled how important Corino was to him as a performer and mentor.

“I would say, outside of my normal coaches at the Performance Center, I would say Steve Corino was my mentor at the PC,” Greene said. “He is legitimately one of my top three favorite pro wrestlers of all time. Shawn Michaels, Chris Candido, Steve Corino. They all offer something different. We can all agree that Shawn Michaels is the greatest of all time. Chris Candido, the way he moved in the ring, he’s very innovative with his bumping and selling.”

He continued, “Steve Corino, an undersized wrestler that had the career he did, not only in America, but Japan as well, and became a top guy nearly everywhere he went. ECW World Champion, NWA World Champion, MLW World Champion. A guy that never had a ‘run’ in WWE and is now one of the top coaches at the Performance Center. I think that is quite impressive.”

Greene is set to make his MLW debut at Battle RIOT VII on April 5th.