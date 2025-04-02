Anthony Greene Wants To Punch Sting In The Face As A Receipt For 2021 Spot

Ahead of his Major League Wrestling debut at the 40-Man Battle Riot on April 5th, former WWE Superstar Anthony Greene, in an interview with Fightful Overbooked’s In The Weeds, revealed a lingering desire to “punch Sting in the face.”

This sentiment stems from a 2021 AEW Dynamite episode where, following a loss to Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, and Jon Moxley, Greene was on the receiving end of Sting’s signature Scorpion Death Drop, a moment he clearly hasn’t forgotten.

“Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston beat me clean in the middle of the ring and as I tried to roll out in defeat, I got kicked back in the ring, picked up by Sting and Scorpion Death Dropped. Eddie Kingston was in the way of me rolling out of the ring. He kicks me in the ring, ‘Get back in there. Stinger.’ I was in the reverse DDT and where my head was located, I could see the screen. I could see myself in the move, but the screen is half a second behind. By the time I’m getting dropped, I’m still looking at myself. So I actually hit my head pretty hard on the mat,” he said.