wrestling / News
Various News: Anthony Ogogo Calls Out Jake Paul, Kevin Von Erich Set For The Gathering V
– Anthony Ogogo is up for a fight with Jake Paul, challenging the YouTuber-turned-boxer out. Ogogo posted to Twitter to issue a challenge to Paul, writing:
“.@jakepaul if you want to fight a REAL BOXER!! I’m right here!”
Paul’s most recent fight was against Nate Diaz in August, a bout Paul won by unanimous decision.
.@jakepaul if you want to fight a REAL BOXER!! I’m right here! 🥊
— Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) October 26, 2023
– TMart Promotions has announced that Kevin Von Erich will be doing a rare signing appearance at The Gathering V next July. The convention issued the following announcement (per PWInsider):
The Gathering 5
The Final Chapter
August 1st – 4th 2024
Hilton University Place
Charlotte North Carolina
Huge Vendor Guest Announcement!!
Tmart Promotions brings you
WWE Hall of Famer and member of the most Legendary family in professional wrestling.
Kevin Von Erich
Back in 2020 we had Kevin set to join us for The Gathering 2 but unfortunately COVID stopped that from happening and again in 2021.
The time is now and Kevin is all set to come out and meet his fans and enjoy the Gathering weekend.
Join us in Charlotte for The Gathering 5.”
More Trending Stories
- Update on Status of Roman Reigns for This Year’s WWE Survivor Series
- Arn Anderson On Being a Better Heel Than a Babyface, Says He Has ‘No Babyface Skills’
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Eddie Guerrero’s Most Iconic WCW Matches, Origins Of LWO
- Jake Roberts On Why Butch Reed Wasn’t a Main Eventer In Mid-South Wrestling