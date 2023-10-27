Various News: Anthony Ogogo Calls Out Jake Paul, Kevin Von Erich Set For The Gathering V

– Anthony Ogogo is up for a fight with Jake Paul, challenging the YouTuber-turned-boxer out. Ogogo posted to Twitter to issue a challenge to Paul, writing:

“.@jakepaul if you want to fight a REAL BOXER!! I’m right here!”

Paul’s most recent fight was against Nate Diaz in August, a bout Paul won by unanimous decision.

– TMart Promotions has announced that Kevin Von Erich will be doing a rare signing appearance at The Gathering V next July. The convention issued the following announcement (per PWInsider):