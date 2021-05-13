Anthony Ogogo On Dealing With Blindness In His Eye After Boxing Injury, How It Impacts His AEW Career

In a recent interview on Sport and Life, Anthony Ogogo discussed dealing with blindness in his left eye, how the injury impacts his AEW career, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Anthony Ogogo on dealing with blindness in his left eye: “I’m essentially blind in my left eye. I haven’t got great vision from the left side, which is why I can’t box anymore, unfortunately. I’m 78% blind in my left eye. It’s rubbish. It’s not good. There are a lot of things I can’t do in wrestling now, but what’s the alternative? To sit on my sofa and sulk the rest of my life? I refuse to do that. The first thing I ever loved in my entire life was boxing, and it took that away from me. I’m not letting this injury take away another chance to be happy and successful. I’m cracking on and gonna make the best of it. I’m probably one big shot from my left eye being totally blind. Hopefully, that shot doesn’t come….it’s up to me not to get hit in the eye. It was a mistake I made once back then, and I won’t be making it again. I’ll be protecting it like my life depends on it.”

On his experience in AEW thus far and how his eye injury impacts his career: “I guess I’m doing well. I’m in the deep end now and big things are happening with me. I’m not Tony Khan, but I’ve obviously impressed certain people with what I’ve been able to do. The determination, intensity, and desire I had in boxing – I’m just repackaging that and doing it in wrestling. I’m on the cusp of some big, big things. I beat up Cody Rhodes. Cody and Chris Jericho are the two biggest stars in AEW, and I’ve beaten up Cody three times now. Left him in a heap in the middle of the ring. Again, my eye is a ticking timebomb. I’m very aware of that. One big elbow or knee to my eye, and my career is done. It could happen next week, it could happen in 10 years time. I want to be successful as quickly as possible because I don’t know how long my career is going to last.”

