– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, former WWE NXT talent Anya Zova recalled her time training in WWE, and the training process to being in the military. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Anya Zova on her time in WWE giving her more respect for wrestlers: “Looking back, I was just like, ‘Wow that was so intense,’ and I have so much respect for all the wrestlers. I’ve never been in the military, but this is how I think the military looks. You don’t have your life outside of that, it’s basically at the gym from Monday eight in the morning you’re ready to train. Monday is also weigh-in, make sure you’re in a weight category, like wherever you know you have to stay skinny and lean. That actually drove a lot of people nuts and some girls had eating disorders because of that.”

On training with Charlotte Flair: “Now it changed because they hired some bigger girls, but when I was there, there was … I had so much pressure. I remember [Charlotte] Flair, she would like wake me at up six in the morning on Monday — we lived nearby — she would [be] like, ‘Okay we need to stay in shape, let’s do cardio together before the weigh-in so we lose an additional few pounds before they weigh us in.’ So that’s what we used to do.”