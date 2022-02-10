Apollo Crews Is Open To Going Back To WWE NXT

In an interview with Vincente Beltran (via Wrestling Inc), Apollo Crews spoke about the possibility of going back to the WWE NXT brand, which he said he is open to doing. Crews was part of NXT from 2015 to 2016 before being moved to the main roster. Here are highlights:

On the change to NXT 2.0: “I think it’s just part of the evolution in wrestling, it’s just how things go. Things change consistently and you want it to be like that. Because look how long, you know, WWE has been around. And I think one of the reasons, what they’re very good at is being able to evolve and keep up with the current times. So that’s important. So I think it’s a good thing. You’ve got a lot of new talent coming in which is great because it gives a lot of fresh faces. It gives some of the people who have been there a little longer new opponents and new people to work with. New matchups for everybody, all the fans will get to see. I think it’s great. NXT for me was a fantastic time as well. I feel it was cut short. You know, I would’ve loved to stay maybe win a title, have a title reign a couple of times. But I enjoyed it so much. Working with Triple H, hands-on, one on one was fantastic. He’s such an amazing guy.”

On going back to the brand: “I would love to go there, work with some of the guys they have down there. I’m always open to anything, you know what I mean? And there’s so much talent down there that I could mix it up with and have a good time too.”