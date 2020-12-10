Apollo Crews On Winning United States Title, Early Frustrations On WWE Main Roster, What Type Of Heel He’d Want To Be

In a recent edition of the Chasing Glory with Lillian Garcia, Apollo Crews discussed winning the United States Championship, his early frustrations on the WWE main roster, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Apollo Crews on winning the United States title and his early frustrations on the WWE main roster: “It was awesome. I’ve said it before, and I can’t really explain in words how that feels, especially after being in the mud I feel like for so long. When I say in the mud, I mean just hustling and waiting for an opportunity to come. I’d always get something, but it would never really have any legs to it. It wouldn’t last too long. It would be one minute you’re on TV and it seemed like here’s a time we’re gonna do something with you, and then the next week it was back to a dark match or on Main Event. It was tough. Luckily for me, I have my fiance, who supports me through everything I do. I was having that struggle of keeping work away from home as far as my anger goes.

“There was never a point where I wanted to quit or wanted to go somewhere else. I love working for this company, and it’s always where I’ve always wanted to work. But it was frustrating. It’s hard for people who aren’t in this frustration to really understand what that feels like. Here comes this opportunity with my first United States Championship and I’m like, ‘Is this even real?’ To this day I still feel it after grinding for so long and trying to find new ways to keep myself motivated. I felt appreciated. Just getting that opportunity, it feels like ‘Hey we know you work hard, here’s a reward for your hard work.’ I could feel a true legit appreciation from my co-workers. It’s such a good feeling to know people are truly happy for you.”

On getting advice from Titus O’Neil: “When I was with Titus, man, what a guy. We’d be doing backstage stuff and he’d be like, ‘You need to just be you. Don’t worry about the words so much, just be you. Who cares if you go out there and people laugh at you? Just be you, and people are gonna love it.’ He helped me a lot with not taking myself so seriously and thinking I need to be this tough guy. It’s just go have fun.”

On whether he wants to be a heel: “I would love to. I would absolutely love to. But even then, when I’m mad – I’m very thought out. I think about what I want to say. I never wanna say anything I’m gonna regret when I’m angry. I try to think hard about what I’m gonna say when I say it, but I’m not the guy that comes out throwing stuff or flipping couches. My tone may change a little, but you’ll know, ‘Oh man, he’s serious.’ I feel like if I was to see someone and we got into it and they kept their cool, I’d be a little more scared than if some dude was just yelling, ‘I’m gonna beat you up’ or whatever it is. I’d probably fear the guy that’s a little more relaxed in that situation. I feel like that’s the way I want to go about it.”

