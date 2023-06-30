Apple TV+ Not Moving Ahead With Season Two Of Monster Factory

Apple TV+ is putting the breaks on their Monster Factory docuseries, which will not be getting a second season. Danny Cage on confirmed Twitter today that the docuseries, which focused on the lives of Cage and those training at the titular wrestling school in New Jersey, has not been renewed.

Cage wrote:

Everyone who watches Monster Factory on @AppleTV loves it! Problem is not enough watch it. Those are the breaks. No season 2. Thanks for everyone who helped out & supported us. But unless some real cosmic shit goes down it’s much like my honeymoon. One & done! #monsterfactory”

The series premiered on March 17th on Apple TV+ and aired a six-episode first season. The show is still currently available to stream on the platform.