Aramis Announces He’s Exiting AAA To Focus on International Career

AAA star Aramis has announced that he’s departing the company to focus on his work internationally. Aramis posted to Twitter on Friday to announce the news, leaving the company he’s been at since 2018.

Aramis wrote (translated by Fightful):

“I want to thank Lucha Libre AAA for the time I worked under contract. Especially to Konnan for believing in me and opening the doors to work in the company. My departure and request for my release is because I want to focus my time on my international career. On December 12th I had my last TV shoot. I have nothing but gratitude and thanks to the directors, staff, and partners, I can say that they helped me grow as a professional and as a person, I never had conflicts. I was always treated in the best way. Still, it’s time to take the next step. I will continue as an independent wrestler. As I mentioned, I will strive to represent Mexico and Mexican wrestling, focusing on meeting international goals that I have for 2024 with Masked Republic & Lucha Agency.”

Aramis previously worked for MLW and secured his release from the company earlier this year. MLW said in November that they released Aramis in May, but that AAA did not inform Aramis.

Quiero agradecer a Lucha Libre AAA por el tiempo en el que trabajé bajo contrato. En especial a Konnan por creer en mi y abrirme las puertas para trabajar en la empresa. El motivo de mi salida y el pedir mi liberación es debido a que quiero enfocar mi tiempo a mi carrera… ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NBYNreJAVf — Aramis Luchador (@AramisLuchador) December 30, 2023