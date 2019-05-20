Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Returns With John Cena As Host On June 10th

— Nickelodeon have announced that the seventh season of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?, hosted by John Cena, premieres next month on June 10th. This is the show’s official return after it’s last season concluded in 2015. The show debuted in 2007 and has always had comedian Jeff Foxworthy as it’s host up until now. This revival marks it’s first season with Nickelodeon.

Cena has a long-standing relationship with Nickelodeon, being a regular host of the network’s annual Kid’s Choice Awards. You can see the video in which the announcement was made and clips from the show’s upcoming season below: