Ariane Andrew on Vince McMahon Handpicking the Original Total Divas Cast

– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Ariane Andrew spoke on being part of the original cast for the first season of Total Divas, which Vince McMahon handpicked, dancing with McMahon on Raw, and more. Below are some highlights.

Ariane on Vince McMahon hand-picking the original cast for Total Divas: “It was nerve wracking to open up your life for people to see. Then again, its like I still had to be Cameron. I was actually hoping to be myself but they were like ‘no, b****.’ They didn’t say that literally, this is just the way I talk. I felt grateful for the experience. Vince had actually handpicked the original cast. For me to start the season was pretty dope, it was like a ‘wow moment.’ At the time, I probably didn’t appreciate it, but now that I look back, it was such a cool moment to be a part of that.”

On her dancing segment with Vince McMahon on Raw in 2012: “Initially, I was so nervous because it was the beginning of the Funkadactyls with Brodus Clay. I remember them [producers] saying this is also going to go live, and I kept telling myself, ‘*****, don’t f*** this up’ because this could be the moment when he [McMahon] might say, ‘You’re done.’ Also, I don’t come from a dance background so all of this was like in my head. ”

On how she liked working with McMahon: “Yeah, he was super cool. I had a few encounters with Vince, he’s a busy guy. Something about the energy he exudes, it makes you nervous. But he was really cool. Stephanie McMahon is cool, too. Vince’s personality is just different, different vibes.”