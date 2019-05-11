Ariane Andrew: ‘I’m Not Done With Wrestling’

– Former WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Ariane Andrew, aka Cameron, recently released a new video on her YouTube channel this month announcing that she’s planning a return to wrestling. You can check out that video below.

During the video Ariane Andrew states, “As you guys all know, or you may not know, I am not done with wrestling. My plan is to come back…Gotcha. I was almost going to tell you when.” She did not provide additional details on an upcoming in-ring return.

Her last match was at a WWE house show in March 2016, whens he Naomi, and Tamina Snuka lost to Paige, Sasha Banks, and Alicia Fox.