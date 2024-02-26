Ariane Andrew Shares What She Texted Naomi After WWE Return

While speaking with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron, previously teamed up with Naomi as The Funkadactyls, weighed in on her former tag team partner’s recent return to WWE.

Naomi returned in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On the return: “I’m really proud of her because again, it’s one of those that, I’m praying, because you never know, I’m praying that she went out there and was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna leave,’ went and got the title, and then it’s like, okay, now I got to finally get what I always wanted. Again, a lot of times, people who leave and go create a name for themselves, it’s almost like when you’re there, they’re like, ‘Oh, we don’t really care.’ But then when you leave and you kill it, they’re like, ‘Wait, hold on. We want to have that. We want to say it’s because of us you did it.’ Look at Chelsea [Green] too. Got fired, went off, did her thing, and then became a tag team champ. I feel like now [we’re seeing] the most we’ve seen of her. I know she was always getting injured, but again, another person who got fired. Naomi didn’t fired, but it’s always beautiful to see people go excel and then actually be a force to be reckoned with when they come back,” Andrew said.

On texting her after the show: “I texted her. I didn’t know if that was overwhelming, so I even waited a few days before I reached out to her. It was like, ‘Hey, I just want to say I’m always so proud.’ We haven’t gone into detail, but it was more like, ‘I’m so fucking proud of you.’ She was like, ‘Thank you for always supporting me.’ So it was a cute little sister that we had,” Andrew said.