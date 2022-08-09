wrestling / News
Ariya Daivari Reportedly Producing Matches In AEW
August 9, 2022 | Posted by
Ariya Daivari is now with AEW, and he’s reportedly working as a producer. Fightful Select reports that Daivari, who is now working on AEW TV as Ari Daivari, has been helping produce matches for the company and produced the Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm match from last week’s Dynamite, which has been very well-received. According to people in the company, Daivari “laid the foundation” for the match and the four wrestlers largely put the specifics together themselves.
Daivari worked for WWE on a trial basis as a producer but was released in early July. By that point he had been producing WWE matches solo for Main Event.
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Denies Bruce Prichard’s Claim That He Was Always Leaving WWE for WCW in 1995
- Mark Henry Details Medical Issue That Prevents Him From Returning to the Ring
- Jim Ross Recalls Ron Simmons Winning WCW World Title In 1992, Impact Of Simmons Becoming First Black World Champion
- Windham Rotunda Responds To Claim That Post On Wrestling Was ‘Cryptic’