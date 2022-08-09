Ariya Daivari Reportedly Producing Matches In AEW

Ariya Daivari is now with AEW, and he’s reportedly working as a producer. Fightful Select reports that Daivari, who is now working on AEW TV as Ari Daivari, has been helping produce matches for the company and produced the Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm match from last week’s Dynamite, which has been very well-received. According to people in the company, Daivari “laid the foundation” for the match and the four wrestlers largely put the specifics together themselves.

Daivari worked for WWE on a trial basis as a producer but was released in early July. By that point he had been producing WWE matches solo for Main Event.