Ariya Daivari Reacts To WWE Release, Says He’s Putting ‘Sports Entertainment’ Behind Him

As previously reported, Ariya Daivari was among those released by WWE this afternoon. Following his release, the former 205 Live star took to Twitter to share his reaction, noting that he’s ready to put sports entertainment behind him and return to professional wrestling.

“Thank you all for the kind words and support. It’s time to put sports entertainment behind me and get back professional wrestling.” Daivari wrote.

Daivari, who worked a non-televised WWE match in 2013, officially joined the company in 2016, making his main roster debut on the October 10 edition of RAW after previously competing in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic.

Fandango, Ever-Rise, and Tony Nese were also reportedly released by the company in the latest round of cuts.