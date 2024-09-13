Armando Alejandro Estrada Reportedly Signs WWE Legends Deal

Former WWE manager Armando Alejandro Estrada has signed a new Legends deal with the company, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that Estrada has signed a new Legends contract with the company.

Estrada joined WWE in 2004 and served as Umaga’s manager. He was eventually split from Umaga 2007 and written off TV before returning that summer as the General Manager of ECW. He exited the company in 2008 and returned for a two-year run from 2010 through 2012. He retired in 2013 but returned in 2019 on the independent circuit as Jacob Fatu’s manager.