Arn Anderson On His Biggest Issue With Marc Mero’s Johnny B Badd Gimmick

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about Marc Mero’s Johnny B Badd gimmick, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Marc Mero’s Johnny B Badd gimmick: “Well I mean, he looked like Little Richard, with an athletic physique. Tanned — I mean, you know I am about the tan thing. Handsome guy, good body, good athlete. You know, all those things. And I just couldn’t get around — this was just me — the pop [confetti] gun.”

On the pop gun being part of his entrance: “It’s somehow,, after looking at this guy, athletically handsome guy, the whole deal. And then you [see him with the gun] ‘Boom.’ I never could see that adding to his gimmick. I felt it took away. But I got a feeling he came up with all that, so it’s his cross to bear. So be it. But the guy definitely looked apart. And then you find out, ‘Okay, he’s a legitimate boxer.’ He was like Golden Gloves champion or something, right? Something like that? So he could knock your head off, too. And you figure, ‘Well s**t, I never saw that comment. So he’s legitimately probably a badass if you tried them, I would imagine.”

On Johnny B Badd working with The Honky Tonk Man: “I would just say that that’s probably not the best chemistry and leave it at that. You know, Honky was pure entertainment, a lot of Memphis slant in his work. Johnny B Badd was where they were trying to go with that time. So it’s just different chemistry. Maybe not the best.”

On Hulk Hogan relying on the same people to work with: “Yeah, he made his call on who he wanted to work with. And you know, he knew who was going to take care of him. It’d have been to build to that match with Hogan and Flair a year and a half down the road from when he came in. He could have worked with everybody else sparingly. You wouldn’t have Hulk on every TV show, obviously. But you know, let him beat some other guys. There had to be some other options.”

