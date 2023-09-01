Arn Anderson Recalls Challenging For NWA World Title At WCW Slamboree 1993

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about challenging Barry Windham for the NWA World Heavyweight Title at WCW Slamboree 1993, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On if he was excited to challenge for the NWA World Heavyweight Title: “Well, you would always be. I would be excited about wrestling Barry Windham in Rome, Georgia or Calhoun, Georgia on a live event, just because it was an honor and a privilege to be wrestling Barry Windham. But it wasn’t built like other World Title matches. You know, they were just basing it, ‘Okay? Everybody remembers he was a Horseman and they were opponents. They were partners. They have all this history.’

“But you still have to build the now and present angle. And he’s the champion, that makes it different, he’s the World Champion. You would have had to have built it. And I knew they weren’t going to build it properly and make it a big deal and a featured match on the show even.”

On how he would’ve liked for his program with Erik Watts to end: “Oh God, I don’t know. And I don’t want to sit here geniusing my ass off, thinking there was a good fix. I think it would have probably been you could have probably given me the win back and just moved on.”

