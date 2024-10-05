wrestling / News

Arn Anderson Says He & Tully Blanchard Will Attend WWE Bad Blood

October 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Arn Anderson Tully Blanchard Image Credit: WWE

Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard are heading to WWE Bad Blood. Anderson posted to his Twitter account on Friday noting that he was heading to the PPV and Blanchard will be with him.

Anderson wrote:

“Heading to very familiar surroundings for WWE Bad Blood tomorrow in Atlanta.

Having Tully there should provide some serious flashbacks, and it will be an honor to walk the halls of the fresh, new WWE.

To all my friends who still work there see ya tomorrow!”

Bad Blood airs live from Atlanta on Saturday on Peacock and WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, WWE Bad Blood, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading