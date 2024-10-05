wrestling / News
Arn Anderson Says He & Tully Blanchard Will Attend WWE Bad Blood
October 4, 2024 | Posted by
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard are heading to WWE Bad Blood. Anderson posted to his Twitter account on Friday noting that he was heading to the PPV and Blanchard will be with him.
Anderson wrote:
“Heading to very familiar surroundings for WWE Bad Blood tomorrow in Atlanta.
Having Tully there should provide some serious flashbacks, and it will be an honor to walk the halls of the fresh, new WWE.
To all my friends who still work there see ya tomorrow!”
Bad Blood airs live from Atlanta on Saturday on Peacock and WWE Network.
See you at #WWEBadBlood pic.twitter.com/a3dDPLd3IC
— Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) October 5, 2024
