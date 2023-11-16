Arn Anderson Recalls WCW Mistakenly Breaking Up The Hollywood Blondes

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about WCW splitting up The Hollywood Blondes with Steve Austin and Brian Pillman in November 1993. You can check out some highlights below:

On the pairing of Steve Austin with Colonel Parker (Robert Fuller): “It’s hard for me to look at it objectively, because everybody knew it was too soon. Splitting those guys up was just a mistake, it really was. You know, I mean, Colonel Parker was great on the mic. He was a great character. And Austin was coming along. But I think if you asked, Austin [if he] would have rather had the single push or stayed with Pillman, He would have probably chosen to stay with Pillman.”

On what Austin could’ve learned from Parker: “Any number of teams, they would have excelled working with. You know, it’s just — you just cut it off way, way, way too soon. And Austin would have still gotten where he got. He would still have become Stone Cold, I believe that. Because I believe in fate. But man, the company would have benefited so much from that pairing… [Austin could have learned] to be such a colorful character, it’s like a goofball thing, the whole Colonel thing and the suit and all that. He’s one of those guys who grew up several generations in the business and was very smart about the business, very intelligent. They moved in several places, and his father and grandfather set up highly successful territories. And there’s a reason for that, because he knew the business and would share that knowledge with the guys, too. So what you saw, Colonel Parker was not Robert Fuller as far as knowledge.”

On how he would’ve kept The Hollywood Blondes instead of splitting them up: “I’d have let the fans turn them a babyface a year down the road. But we did not get their best. You would have gotten their best in the course of the next year.”

On whether their break up made him think Austin would make his way to the main event: “Well, I think he would have got there anyway. But I mean, Austin was just, he had it. It was just a question of when.”

On whether Pillman or Austin reached out to him for advice: “I don’t think so. I think they took control of their own situation. Once you were a top guy and being used as a top guy, you pretty much took care of your own business.”

On whether he heard why WCW split up The Hollywood Blondes: “Well, I sure wouldn’t blame them for the low ratings. That’s the last crew I would put the finger on. I don’t think [they realized what they had], either. And they didn’t realize that it takes six months of being on TV every week to get over. In those days, you had to be there every single week and used in a good capacity. And when I say get over, that means you can go to a town single main event and draw a house.”

