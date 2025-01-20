Ashante Thee Adonis Appears At TNA Genesis, Faces Jake Something

NXT star Ashante Thee Adonis made an appearance at TNA Genesis, throwing out an open challenge that was answered by Jake Something. Sunday night’s PPV pre-show saw Arianna Grace come out as the TNA and WWE liaison and tease appearances from NXT stars tonight. That was followed by Adonis coming to the ring and issuing the open challenge that Something responded to.

Something picked up the win in the match to kick off the event. The appearances were the first by WWE stars since the two companies announced their official multi-year partnership to codify a relationship that began in 2024.