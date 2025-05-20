Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis Declares Himself The Most Underrated WWE Superstar

WWE NXT Superstar Ashante Thee Adonis has put his upcoming opponents on notice. He is set to compete in a high-stakes match on the May 20, 2025, episode of NXT, which airs live from the WWE Performance Center.

The match will decide the new number one contender for the WWE NXT North American Championship. Ashante Thee Adonis will face both Sean Legacy and Je’Von Evans in what is expected to be a hard-fought Triple Threat contest with a major title opportunity on the line.

Ahead of this match-up, Adonis took to his social media channels and released a new promotional video (per Fightful):

“Ladies and gentlemen, but especially the ladies, allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is Ashante Thee Adonis and I’m the main attraction. Tonight on NXT, I got a triple threat match against Je’Von Evans and Sean Legacy. So let’s talk about Sean Legacy. First of all, I don’t even know why you win this match. You’re not even in WWE. You’re an indie wrestler. You’re beneath me. But honestly, you should be carrying my bags back to my car after the show, and bro, look at you. You are the, I’m a wrestler, starter pack. Boy, you ain’t got no sauce. Go do some charisma pushups. Je’Von, ain’t your arms a little too small for all the audacity you carrying around? The young bull want to earn his stripes. Trying to act tough with me, little boy. So I’m going to keep up the hunting with you. You too sweet. So sweet, I might end up getting another cavity, and it looks like tonight, both of y’all subscribed to my only hands. These hands ready to eat for everyone. WWE Universe, the Adonisnation says y’all lame. Once you are lame to me, can’t nothing un-lame you. Y’all laminated. Y’all believe my birthday is what it says it is on the internet. Y’all believe I suck at wrestling. Y’all believe I ain’t got no game. Well, guess what? Don’t believe everything on the internet. Maybe if I told y’all the brain is an app, y’all would start using it. I am the most underrated WWE superstar. If you don’t believe me, ask your girl. I don’t care who feeling me. I’m feeling me. When you see me, thee. Every time I pop out, you know I ATE. And I ain’t never seen a hater doing better than me. I got the drip factor and the it factor. And I’ve been it since my mama announced her pregnancy. And y’all sleeping on me. So now I’m going to make sure y’all tucked in. But enough about y’all. Because it’s all about me. Now y’all know, when you see me, I’m always dripping, dripping, dripping. Because it’s the ritual. Because when the money speaks, Nobody checks the gram’. And I hit him with the hammer. That’s all the time I got. So I got to go. Y’all know what time it is. It’s showtime. The Adonis out.”