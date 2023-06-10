Asuka Gets New WWE Women’s Title on Smackdown, Confronted By Charlotte Flair

Asuka was presented with a new WWE Women’s Championship on Smackdown, only to be confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair. Friday’s show saw Adam Pearce present Asuka with the new championship, which replaces her Raw Women’s Championship.

As soon as Asuka had the title on, Flair made her return to WWE TV and came down to the ring and was told by Pearce to get in line. Flair said she made the line and doesn’t wait. She says no respects Asuka more than she does, but she wants the championship. Asuka accepted and then tried to mist attack Flair, who ducked it and took the champion out.