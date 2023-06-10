wrestling / News
Asuka Gets New WWE Women’s Title on Smackdown, Confronted By Charlotte Flair
Asuka was presented with a new WWE Women’s Championship on Smackdown, only to be confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair. Friday’s show saw Adam Pearce present Asuka with the new championship, which replaces her Raw Women’s Championship.
As soon as Asuka had the title on, Flair made her return to WWE TV and came down to the ring and was told by Pearce to get in line. Flair said she made the line and doesn’t wait. She says no respects Asuka more than she does, but she wants the championship. Asuka accepted and then tried to mist attack Flair, who ducked it and took the champion out.
The NEW WWE Women's Championship! 🤩@WWEAsuka #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/uU78nO482o
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 10, 2023
THE QUEEN IS BACK!@MsCharlotteWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iuiObX97vU
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 10, 2023
The Empress accepts @MsCharlotteWWE's challenge for the NEW WWE Women's Championship.@WWEAsuka #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/NIYP7FW422
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On Possible Stipulation For Third Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes Match
- Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events: Update On Collision After CM Punk Announcement
- More on Travel Issues That Almost Kept Claudio Castagnoli From NJPW Dominion
- Booker T Thinks WWE Should Bring Back WCW’s Triple Cage Match