Asuka Wrestled More WWE Matches Than Anyone In 2020

January 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Asuka WWE Clash of Champions

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that when it comes to WWE matches, Asuka had more than anyone last year with 64. She was followed by Angel Garza, who had 57. Bobby Lashley and Ricochet are tied in third place with 55.

Ricochet had the most matches back in 2019 with 157 matches, but obviously that was when the company still had live events.

Asuka, Joseph Lee

