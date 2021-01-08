wrestling / News
Asuka Wrestled More WWE Matches Than Anyone In 2020
January 8, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that when it comes to WWE matches, Asuka had more than anyone last year with 64. She was followed by Angel Garza, who had 57. Bobby Lashley and Ricochet are tied in third place with 55.
Ricochet had the most matches back in 2019 with 157 matches, but obviously that was when the company still had live events.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Salina de la Renta Referencing Lucha Underground on MLW Fusion
- Mike Bennett on Getting Fired From WWE by a ‘Trump Supporter’ So It Wouldn’t Hurt Their Profits
- Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale React Negatively To Bullet Club Reunion On Dynamite
- Kenny Omega Says Reunited Bullet Club Is ‘Just Getting Started’