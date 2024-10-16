wrestling / News

Athena vs. Lady Frost Proving Ground Match, MxM Collection, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV

October 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH HonorClub - Athena vs Lady Frost Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor announced several new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena faces Lady Frost in a Proving Ground Match. Also, Nick Wayne and MXM Collection will be in action. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Lady Frost
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Viva Van
* Nick Wayne in action
* MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) in action
* Angelico and Serpentico in action

