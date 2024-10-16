– Ring of Honor announced several new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena faces Lady Frost in a Proving Ground Match. Also, Nick Wayne and MXM Collection will be in action. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Lady Frost

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Viva Van

* Nick Wayne in action

* MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) in action

* Angelico and Serpentico in action

