Athena vs. Lady Frost Proving Ground Match, MxM Collection, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV
– Ring of Honor announced several new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena faces Lady Frost in a Proving Ground Match. Also, Nick Wayne and MXM Collection will be in action. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Lady Frost
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Viva Van
* Nick Wayne in action
* MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) in action
* Angelico and Serpentico in action
