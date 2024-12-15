ATTACK! Pro Wrestling Under The Mistletour Night 1 Results 12.14.24: Battle Royal Main Events, More

ATTACK! Pro Wrestling held night one of their Under The Mistletour show on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling-News.net:

* ATTACK! 24/7 Championship Match: Harrison Bennett def. Chuck Mambo

* Emersyn Jayne def. Tea Jane Watson

* ATTACK! Championship Match: Eddie Dennis def. Nico Angelo and Jay Joshua

* Leon Cage def. Ender Kara

* Father And Son Flower def. Tommy Vrill & Chip McSwings

* Present Under The Tree Christmas Battle Royal: Nino Bryant def. Adam Carter, TK Cooper, Visage, Shane Hook, Alex Vaughan, Ronan King, Brendan White, Chip McSwings, Oliver Sudden, Curt Atlas, Mark Andrews, Kid Lykos III, Jimbob McKane, James Ellis, Danny Jones, Drago Assassino, Jack Knudsen, Flash Morgan Webster and ELIJAH.