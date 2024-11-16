– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, AEW referee Aubrey Edwards discussed refereeing Mariah May vs. Toni Storm at AEW All In London 2024 and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Aubrey Edwards on her favorite match to referee: “There are a number of matches that come to my mind when someone asks that question. Most recently, the Toni Storm and Mariah May [match] at All In was absolutely fantastic.”

On why the match was so important: “Partly because everyone involved with that, both in the ring and behind the scenes, the people that were helping put it together, that was such a big moment for all of us and a culmination of a lot of things that had happened up to that point that, regardless of Mariah winning the title and the crowd reception and all of these things, it was meaningful for us.”

The match saw Owen Hart Memorial Tournament winner Mariah May beat Timeless Toni Storm to win the AEW World Championship. The event was held at Wembley Stadium in London.