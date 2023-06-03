Aubrey Edwards Gets Her Hands On Karen Jarrett On AEW Rampage

Aubrey Edwards wanted revenge against Karen Jarrett for attacking her with a guitar at Double or Nothing, and got a measure of it on AEW Rampage. Friday’s show saw Edwards’ issues with the Jarretts continue after Karen Jarrett had smashed her in the head with a guitar at Double or Nothing, with the referee getting into it with Jarrett on the show.

The segment saw the Jarretts, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt discussing the attack on Edwards and worried that they were going to get suspended. However, Mark Briscoe walked over and said that wouldn’t happen because “we” wouldn’t be able to get revenge on the Jarretts that way. Edwards then walked up and when Karen got in her face, she grabbed Karen by the throat and they began fighting before they were pulled apart.