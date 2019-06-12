Austin Aries Added To MLW Never Say Never In NYC

Major League Wrestling has announced that Austin Aries has been added to the card for MLW Never Say Never in New York City on July 25. Here’s a press release:

Austin Aries set for July 25th MLW: Never Say Never card in New York City.

Austin Aries has returned to Major League Wrestling with a force. The Milwaukee native has set his sights on MLW’s return to New York City for the next stage as he continues his march up the MLW rankings.

MLW today announced Austin Aries will compete at MLW: Never Say Never ’19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

League officials are negotiating with an undisclosed wrestler for Aries’ July 25th bout. More details on this match are expected soon.

Aries, an outspoken and awesome athlete, has been uncharacteristically coy with his goals and intentions thus far in his return to MLW.

Sources close to his camp believe Aries is targeting the middleweight division and a possible pursuit of the World Middleweight Championship. Others insist Aries’ return is very personal with a possible vendetta in play.

One thing is for sure: Aries is putting in the work. Aries has been training extensively with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir in Las Vegas for the past several months.

What's next for Austin Aries in MLW? Find out live in New York City July 25 at the Melrose Ballroom as MLW presents an international TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: World Heavyweight Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • World Tag Team Champions the Hart Foundation • Salina de la Renta • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • The Dynasty • Austin Aries • Mance Warner • Low Ki • LA Park • Hijo de LA Park • Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez • Air Wolf • Ace Austin • Myron Reed • Jordan Oliver and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS, FreeSports in UK and Ireland as well as EGO TV in Israel.

