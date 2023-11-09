wrestling / News
Various News: Austin Gunn Fined $500 After AEW Dynamite, Dynamite Highlights, Lineup For MLW Fusion
– In a post on Twitter, Austin Gunn noted that he was fined $500 for calling the fans ‘fat pieces of shit’ on last night’s AEW Dynamite.
He wrote: “Got fined 500$ for speaking my mind about what I thought about the fans tonight. It’s ok, I’m rich, plus, I’ll make it back when I get that POV bonus for stripping MJF of the ROH Tag Team Titles. See you at #AEWFullGear”
– Speaking of Dynamite, here are highlights from the episode:
– Tonight’s MLW Fusion includes the following:
* Mr. Thomas & O’Shay Edwards vs. The Mane Event
* Tracy Williams vs. Griffin McCoy
* Janai Kai vs. TBD
* Alex Kane and Jacob Fatu have a contract signing
