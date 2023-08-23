– AEW star and former tag team champion Austin Gunn shared a photo he took with Kenny Omega at the first All In show that took place before AEW was formed in September 2018. Gunn said on the moment, “The first #AllIn I remember after taking this picture, that I wanted to share the ring with @KennyOmegamanX one day. I’m sorry we have to meet under these circumstances tomorrow on #AEWDynamite because the BBG is gonna make sure you don’t show up to London to take a 2nd pic.”

At AEW All In London this weekend, Kenny Omega is teaming with Kota Ibushi and Hangman Page against Konosuke Takeshita and Gunn’s Bullet Club Gold teammates Juice Robinson and Jay White. Meanwhile, tonight on AEW Dynamite, Omega and The Young Bucks will face Robinson and The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn). You can check out Gunn’s tweet below: